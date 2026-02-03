Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

Proofpoint Security Awareness Training

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.