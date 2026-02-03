Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training differentiates with User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and Proofpoint Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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