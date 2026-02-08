Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PR Reviews is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Upwind Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping code faster than they can review it should pick PR Reviews for its AI-generated fix suggestions that actually compile, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security by half. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and supply chain risk (ID.RA, GV.SC), meaning it stops secrets, IaC misconfigurations, and dependency flaws before they merge, not after. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or your workflow is already locked into a heavyweight SAST platform; PR Reviews is explicitly built for speed in the pull request gate, not breadth across your entire CI/CD stack.
AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
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Common questions about comparing PR Reviews vs Upwind Code Security for your static application security testing needs.
PR Reviews: AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection..
Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PR Reviews differentiates with Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection. Upwind Code Security differentiates with Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code.
PR Reviews is developed by ZeroPath. Upwind Code Security is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
PR Reviews integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Upwind Code Security integrates with Cursor, VS Code, GitHub Actions, GitLab, Jenkins and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
PR Reviews and Upwind Code Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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