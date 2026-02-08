PR Reviews: AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection..

Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.