Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.