Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. PR Reviews is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Teams shipping code faster than they can review it should pick PR Reviews for its AI-generated fix suggestions that actually compile, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security by half. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and supply chain risk (ID.RA, GV.SC), meaning it stops secrets, IaC misconfigurations, and dependency flaws before they merge, not after. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or your workflow is already locked into a heavyweight SAST platform; PR Reviews is explicitly built for speed in the pull request gate, not breadth across your entire CI/CD stack.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs PR Reviews for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
PR Reviews: AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. PR Reviews differentiates with Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. PR Reviews is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and PR Reviews serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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