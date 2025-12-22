Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. PR Reviews is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Teams shipping code faster than they can review it should pick PR Reviews for its AI-generated fix suggestions that actually compile, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security by half. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and supply chain risk (ID.RA, GV.SC), meaning it stops secrets, IaC misconfigurations, and dependency flaws before they merge, not after. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or your workflow is already locked into a heavyweight SAST platform; PR Reviews is explicitly built for speed in the pull request gate, not breadth across your entire CI/CD stack.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs PR Reviews for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
PR Reviews: AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. PR Reviews differentiates with Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. PR Reviews is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. PR Reviews integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and PR Reviews serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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