Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Portal26 is a commercial mlsecops tool by Portal26. Trustwise Harmony AI is a commercial mlsecops tool by Trustwise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and clouds need runtime governance that actually stops agent drift and tool misuse before data leaves the system, which is where Trustwise Harmony AI separates itself through live mitigation rather than post-incident forensics. The platform's 30 guardrail modules mapped to 1,100 controls and audit tracing of every agent action provide the behavioral containment and compliance automation that makes large-scale agentic AI deployable without creating new insider risk vectors. This isn't for teams still piloting single-agent use cases or those seeking a lighter-touch monitoring overlay; Harmony AI demands the operational maturity to enforce policies across hybrid infrastructure and multiple teams.
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing Portal26 vs Trustwise Harmony AI for your mlsecops needs.
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Portal26 differentiates with Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage. Trustwise Harmony AI differentiates with Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud.
Portal26 is developed by Portal26. Trustwise Harmony AI is developed by Trustwise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Portal26 and Trustwise Harmony AI serve similar MLSecOps use cases: both are MLSecOps tools, both cover Generative AI, Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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