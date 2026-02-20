Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..

Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.