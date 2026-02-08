Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.

Portal26

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.