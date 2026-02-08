Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Portal26 is a commercial ai spm tool by Portal26. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Portal26 for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Portal26 differentiates with Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Portal26 is developed by Portal26. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Portal26 serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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