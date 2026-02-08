Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Trustwise Harmony AI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Trustwise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and clouds need runtime governance that actually stops agent drift and tool misuse before data leaves the system, which is where Trustwise Harmony AI separates itself through live mitigation rather than post-incident forensics. The platform's 30 guardrail modules mapped to 1,100 controls and audit tracing of every agent action provide the behavioral containment and compliance automation that makes large-scale agentic AI deployable without creating new insider risk vectors. This isn't for teams still piloting single-agent use cases or those seeking a lighter-touch monitoring overlay; Harmony AI demands the operational maturity to enforce policies across hybrid infrastructure and multiple teams.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Trustwise Harmony AI for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Trustwise Harmony AI differentiates with Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Trustwise Harmony AI is developed by Trustwise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Trustwise Harmony AI serve similar AI SPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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