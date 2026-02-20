Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..

Prime Security AI Security Architect: AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces. built by Prime Security. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Conversational AI security architect agent, Security review initiation and management via chat, Access to organizational security knowledge base..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.