Pebblo is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Prime Security AI Security Architect is a commercial mlsecops tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams building RAG applications and AI agents need Pebblo to enforce data access controls at the model layer, where traditional DLP and identity tools can't reach. The platform's permissions-aware connectors and Safe Retriever enforce policy compliance across vector databases and LLM calls, addressing the PR.AA and PR.DS gaps that emerge when AI apps bypass your existing governance stack. Skip this if your AI workloads are isolated experiments; Pebblo's value compounds only when you're operationalizing generative AI across sensitive data at scale.
Prime Security AI Security Architect
Development teams embedded in Slack or VS Code will find Prime Security AI Security Architect most valuable for shifting security left without blocking velocity; the tool answers policy questions and flags design flaws in natural language, cutting the back-and-forth with AppSec. Its conversational interface means junior developers get immediate security guidance without filing tickets or waiting for architects, addressing the PR.AT awareness gap most teams ignore until audit time. Skip this if your security team needs to enforce hard gates on deployments or if your developers won't adopt chat-based tools; it's a consultation layer, not a policy enforcement engine.
AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents.
AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Pebblo vs Prime Security AI Security Architect for your mlsecops needs.
Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..
Prime Security AI Security Architect: AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces. built by Prime Security. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Conversational AI security architect agent, Security review initiation and management via chat, Access to organizational security knowledge base..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox