AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial mlsecops tool by Fiddler AI. Pebblo is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Enterprise security teams building RAG applications and AI agents need Pebblo to enforce data access controls at the model layer, where traditional DLP and identity tools can't reach. The platform's permissions-aware connectors and Safe Retriever enforce policy compliance across vector databases and LLM calls, addressing the PR.AA and PR.DS gaps that emerge when AI apps bypass your existing governance stack. Skip this if your AI workloads are isolated experiments; Pebblo's value compounds only when you're operationalizing generative AI across sensitive data at scale.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents.
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Pebblo for your mlsecops needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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