AIShield Guardian: Middleware guardrail securing LLM inputs/outputs for enterprise GenAI compliance. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include LLM input and output scrutiny for policy enforcement, PII leak prevention in GenAI interactions, Intellectual property protection..

Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.