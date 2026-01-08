Short answer

Startups and SMBs building SaaS need Ory Network because you get a fully managed identity platform without hiring an IAM specialist, and the no-code console means your engineering team ships authentication in days, not months. SOC2 and ISO compliance come standard, regional data residency handles GDPR without legal overhead, and passkey support future-proofs you against password compromise. Skip this if you need deep role-based access control across hundreds of legacy systems; Ory's permission model is modern and API-first, which means it assumes you're building new rather than retrofitting an inherited estate. Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in password reset tickets and phishing breaches should evaluate OwnID Trust Auth for its one-click passwordless registration and biometric login, which actually reduces friction instead of adding auth steps. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity management and deploys as pure cloud with no legacy infrastructure rewriting, cutting implementation time to weeks rather than quarters. Skip this if your org needs deep integration with on-premises Active Directory or requires auditing controls that go beyond the real-time analytics dashboard OwnID currently provides.