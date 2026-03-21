Descope CIAM Platform: No/low-code CIAM platform for auth, SSO, MFA, and user management. built by Descope. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop visual authentication flow editor, Passwordless authentication (Magic Links, Passkeys, OTP, Biometrics), SAML SSO and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support..

OwnID Trust Auth: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys and biometrics. built by OwnID. Core capabilities include Passwordless registration with one-click account creation, Passwordless login with biometric and passkey authentication, Seamless account recovery without password reset links..

Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.