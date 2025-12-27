Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..

OwnID Trust Auth: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys and biometrics. built by OwnID. Core capabilities include Passwordless registration with one-click account creation, Passwordless login with biometric and passkey authentication, Seamless account recovery without password reset links..

Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.