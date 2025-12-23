Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response: Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API catalog generation, Runtime risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization, Live security graph visualization..

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.