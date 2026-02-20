CYCL CDR+AI SOC: Managed cloud CDR platform with AI-driven detection and 24/7 SOC response. built by BugSec. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based anomaly detection across cloud environments, 24/7 SOC expert monitoring, investigation, and threat validation, Automated response via AI agent (asset isolation, user disabling, domain blocking)..

Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response: Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API catalog generation, Runtime risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization, Live security graph visualization..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.