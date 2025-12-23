Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices at scale should pick Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response for its automatic API discovery and real-time microsegmentation, which stops lateral movement before it becomes a breach. Single-step Helm deployment means you're detecting undocumented APIs and blocking threats within hours, not weeks of integration work. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly monolithic or you need CSPM coverage in the same platform; Operant is built for API-first architectures where L7 visibility and runtime blocking matter more than infrastructure scanning.

Raven Runtime ADR

Teams running polyglot cloud applications who need to stop supply chain attacks before they execute will get the most from Raven Runtime ADR; its library-level behavioral analysis catches compromised dependencies and zero-days that signature-based tools completely miss. The multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and six others means you're actually covering your stack instead of patching gaps with secondary tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you're standardized on a single language; Raven is built for detection and mitigation speed, not historical analysis.