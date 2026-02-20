Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Oligo Runtime AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Oligo Security. Repello AI ARGUS is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting agentic AI deployments need Oligo Runtime AI because it's built explicitly for detecting hijacked agents and model exfiltration, not bolted onto a generic runtime platform. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, catching unsafe model configurations and untrusted components in real time. Skip this if you're still operating with static AI inventories or if you lack the AppSec bandwidth to manage security guardrails; Oligo assumes mature AI governance practices already exist.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs or agentic AI systems need Repello AI ARGUS specifically for real-time prompt injection detection at scale; it's the only tool that catches jailbreaks and PII leakage across text, image, and audio inputs in production latency windows. The platform's support for 100+ languages and configurable guard policies means you can enforce consistent safety rules across fragmented AI stacks without rebuilding policies for each model or region. Skip this if your organization is still in early LLM pilots or if you need runtime guardrails integrated into your existing EDR platform; Repello is purpose-built for AI threat isolation, not general endpoint security.
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Oligo Runtime AI vs Repello AI ARGUS for your ai threat detection needs.
Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..
Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Oligo Runtime AI differentiates with Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior. Repello AI ARGUS differentiates with Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies).
Oligo Runtime AI is developed by Oligo Security. Repello AI ARGUS is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Oligo Runtime AI and Repello AI ARGUS serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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