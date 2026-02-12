Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Repello AI ARGUS is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs or agentic AI systems need Repello AI ARGUS specifically for real-time prompt injection detection at scale; it's the only tool that catches jailbreaks and PII leakage across text, image, and audio inputs in production latency windows. The platform's support for 100+ languages and configurable guard policies means you can enforce consistent safety rules across fragmented AI stacks without rebuilding policies for each model or region. Skip this if your organization is still in early LLM pilots or if you need runtime guardrails integrated into your existing EDR platform; Repello is purpose-built for AI threat isolation, not general endpoint security.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Repello AI ARGUS for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Repello AI ARGUS differentiates with Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies).
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Repello AI ARGUS is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and Repello AI ARGUS serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Repello AI ARGUS is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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