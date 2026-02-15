Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Oligo Runtime AI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Oligo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Enterprise security teams protecting agentic AI deployments need Oligo Runtime AI because it's built explicitly for detecting hijacked agents and model exfiltration, not bolted onto a generic runtime platform. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, catching unsafe model configurations and untrusted components in real time. Skip this if you're still operating with static AI inventories or if you lack the AppSec bandwidth to manage security guardrails; Oligo assumes mature AI governance practices already exist.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Oligo Runtime AI for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Oligo Runtime AI differentiates with Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Oligo Runtime AI is developed by Oligo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Oligo Runtime AI serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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