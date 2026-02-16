Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.