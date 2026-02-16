Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai spm tool by Acuvity. Repello AI ARGUS is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs or agentic AI systems need Repello AI ARGUS specifically for real-time prompt injection detection at scale; it's the only tool that catches jailbreaks and PII leakage across text, image, and audio inputs in production latency windows. The platform's support for 100+ languages and configurable guard policies means you can enforce consistent safety rules across fragmented AI stacks without rebuilding policies for each model or region. Skip this if your organization is still in early LLM pilots or if you need runtime guardrails integrated into your existing EDR platform; Repello is purpose-built for AI threat isolation, not general endpoint security.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs Repello AI ARGUS for your ai spm needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images. Repello AI ARGUS differentiates with Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies).
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. Repello AI ARGUS is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO and Repello AI ARGUS serve similar AI SPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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