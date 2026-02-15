Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Repello AI ARGUS is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs or agentic AI systems need Repello AI ARGUS specifically for real-time prompt injection detection at scale; it's the only tool that catches jailbreaks and PII leakage across text, image, and audio inputs in production latency windows. The platform's support for 100+ languages and configurable guard policies means you can enforce consistent safety rules across fragmented AI stacks without rebuilding policies for each model or region. Skip this if your organization is still in early LLM pilots or if you need runtime guardrails integrated into your existing EDR platform; Repello is purpose-built for AI threat isolation, not general endpoint security.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Repello AI ARGUS for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Repello AI ARGUS differentiates with Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies).
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Repello AI ARGUS is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Repello AI ARGUS serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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