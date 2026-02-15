Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.