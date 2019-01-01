Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration: ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments..

Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.