Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Orca Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS alert noise need Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration because its ML-based behavior baselining actually reduces false positives instead of just tuning thresholds. The vendor maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK and includes specific coverage for helpdesk social engineering and SSPR abuse, attacks that generic SIEM rules consistently miss. Skip this if your team lacks the bandwidth to integrate with SIEM or SOAR; Obsidian's value compounds when alerts feed into incident response workflows, not when they sit in a separate console.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud environments should pick Orca Cloud Detection and Response for its agentless asset discovery that actually maps your risk surface without requiring agents across every workload. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and automated response that reduces mean time to remediation. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing EDR stack or require on-premises deployment; Orca is cloud-native by design and assumes you're operationalizing cloud-first incident response.
ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach.
Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats
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Common questions about comparing Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration vs Orca Cloud Detection and Response for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration: ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments..
Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration differentiates with ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments. Orca Cloud Detection and Response differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration is developed by Obsidian Security. Orca Cloud Detection and Response is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration integrates with SIEM, SOAR. Orca Cloud Detection and Response integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration and Orca Cloud Detection and Response serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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