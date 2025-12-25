Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration: ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.