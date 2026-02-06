Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Reco Generative AI Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will find real value in Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution because it surfaces and categorizes cloud apps across devices in weeks, not months, then uses behavioral nudges to actually get users to secure accounts instead of just flagging them. The platform maps OAuth grants, API keys, and GenAI tool adoption across your entire workforce, then automates remediation workflows through APIs and real-time alerts. Skip this if your priority is detecting active threats within sanctioned applications; Nudge excels at inventory and supply chain risk under NIST GV.SC, but won't replace a cloud access security broker for policy enforcement on approved tools.
Security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need Reco Generative AI Discovery because it actually maps data flows into GenAI tools instead of just listing them, turning discovery into actionable risk context. The tool covers hundreds of AI platforms across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce simultaneously, so you're not chasing detection gaps every time a new chatbot emerges. Skip this if your organization has locked down generative AI at the gateway level; Reco assumes users have already found ways around your policies and works backward from there.
Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts
Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution vs Reco Generative AI Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..
Reco Generative AI Discovery: Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery across enterprise environments, AI agent detection and tracking, Data flow mapping to AI systems..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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