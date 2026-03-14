Augmentt Discover is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Augmentt. Reco Generative AI Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing dozens of client environments need Augmentt Discover to stop the blind spot of shadow IT sprawl; most MSPs can't see what SaaS apps their clients actually use, and this tool gives them that visibility across all tenants from one pane. The platform discovers and catalogs SaaS applications at user level, which means you're not just counting apps but understanding adoption patterns and usage that drive licensing waste and security risk. Skip this if you're an enterprise looking for deep application risk scoring or integration with your existing ITSM stack; Augmentt is built for MSPs who need fast, multi-tenant discovery over exhaustive app intelligence.
Security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need Reco Generative AI Discovery because it actually maps data flows into GenAI tools instead of just listing them, turning discovery into actionable risk context. The tool covers hundreds of AI platforms across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce simultaneously, so you're not chasing detection gaps every time a new chatbot emerges. Skip this if your organization has locked down generative AI at the gateway level; Reco assumes users have already found ways around your policies and works backward from there.
SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps.
Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Discover vs Reco Generative AI Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
Augmentt Discover: SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery across client environments, Shadow IT detection and identification, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
Reco Generative AI Discovery: Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery across enterprise environments, AI agent detection and tracking, Data flow mapping to AI systems..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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