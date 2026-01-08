Axonius SaaS Applications: SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow application discovery, Unmanaged browser extension detection, OAuth token identification..

Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.