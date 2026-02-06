Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will find real value in Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution because it surfaces and categorizes cloud apps across devices in weeks, not months, then uses behavioral nudges to actually get users to secure accounts instead of just flagging them. The platform maps OAuth grants, API keys, and GenAI tool adoption across your entire workforce, then automates remediation workflows through APIs and real-time alerts. Skip this if your priority is detecting active threats within sanctioned applications; Nudge excels at inventory and supply chain risk under NIST GV.SC, but won't replace a cloud access security broker for policy enforcement on approved tools.
Security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl need Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS because it actually stops unauthorized apps at the browser level instead of just cataloging them after the fact. The tool correlates signals across browser, email, and identity provider logs to build a real inventory fast, then enforces access control immediately through one-click blocking tied to your existing IdP. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or if you need deep behavioral analytics on users within those apps; Obsidian focuses on discovery and access gates, not activity monitoring inside approved systems.
Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts
Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution vs Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS for your shadow it discovery needs.
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..
Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox