Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..

Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.