1Password SaaS Manager is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by 1Password. Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will move fastest with 1Password SaaS Manager because its AI detection actually surfaces apps your Okta logs miss, then automates the entire lifecycle from provisioning through orphaned account cleanup. The platform covers all three NIST asset and access control pillars (ID.AM, PR.AA, GV.SC), which means you're getting discovery, governance, and spend visibility in one tool rather than stitching three. Skip this if your SaaS footprint is under 50 apps or you need deep integration with every niche vendor; 1Password's strength is breadth and speed, not replacing your best-of-breed IAM.
Security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl need Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS because it actually stops unauthorized apps at the browser level instead of just cataloging them after the fact. The tool correlates signals across browser, email, and identity provider logs to build a real inventory fast, then enforces access control immediately through one-click blocking tied to your existing IdP. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or if you need deep behavioral analytics on users within those apps; Obsidian focuses on discovery and access gates, not activity monitoring inside approved systems.
SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform
Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password SaaS Manager vs Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS for your shadow it discovery needs.
1Password SaaS Manager: SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..
Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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