Nudge Security AI Governance Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start here; Nudge Security AI Governance Solution actually finds what's running instead of guessing. The platform covers the full discovery-to-governance chain across email, OAuth grants, and AI data access with real-time nudging that changes user behavior, and it maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and PR.AA for asset and access control audits. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet inventoried basic SaaS apps or if you need deep forensics on compromised accounts; Nudge is a preventive gatekeeper, not an incident response tool.
Security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl need Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS because it actually stops unauthorized apps at the browser level instead of just cataloging them after the fact. The tool correlates signals across browser, email, and identity provider logs to build a real inventory fast, then enforces access control immediately through one-click blocking tied to your existing IdP. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or if you need deep behavioral analytics on users within those apps; Obsidian focuses on discovery and access gates, not activity monitoring inside approved systems.
SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts
Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk.
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Common questions about comparing Nudge Security AI Governance Solution vs Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS for your shadow it discovery needs.
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution: SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and AI application account discovery, Email analysis using machine learning for account detection, Continuous SaaS asset inventory including apps, identities, OAuth grants..
Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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