Augmentt Discover is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Augmentt. Nudge Security AI Governance Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing dozens of client environments need Augmentt Discover to stop the blind spot of shadow IT sprawl; most MSPs can't see what SaaS apps their clients actually use, and this tool gives them that visibility across all tenants from one pane. The platform discovers and catalogs SaaS applications at user level, which means you're not just counting apps but understanding adoption patterns and usage that drive licensing waste and security risk. Skip this if you're an enterprise looking for deep application risk scoring or integration with your existing ITSM stack; Augmentt is built for MSPs who need fast, multi-tenant discovery over exhaustive app intelligence.
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start here; Nudge Security AI Governance Solution actually finds what's running instead of guessing. The platform covers the full discovery-to-governance chain across email, OAuth grants, and AI data access with real-time nudging that changes user behavior, and it maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and PR.AA for asset and access control audits. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet inventoried basic SaaS apps or if you need deep forensics on compromised accounts; Nudge is a preventive gatekeeper, not an incident response tool.
SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps.
SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Augmentt Discover vs Nudge Security AI Governance Solution for your shadow it discovery needs.
Augmentt Discover: SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery across client environments, Shadow IT detection and identification, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution: SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and AI application account discovery, Email analysis using machine learning for account detection, Continuous SaaS asset inventory including apps, identities, OAuth grants..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox