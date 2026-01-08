Axonius SaaS Applications is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Axonius. Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl need Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS because it actually stops unauthorized apps at the browser level instead of just cataloging them after the fact. The tool correlates signals across browser, email, and identity provider logs to build a real inventory fast, then enforces access control immediately through one-click blocking tied to your existing IdP. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or if you need deep behavioral analytics on users within those apps; Obsidian focuses on discovery and access gates, not activity monitoring inside approved systems.
SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance
Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk.
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Common questions about comparing Axonius SaaS Applications vs Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS for your shadow it discovery needs.
Axonius SaaS Applications: SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow application discovery, Unmanaged browser extension detection, OAuth token identification..
Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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