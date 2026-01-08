Axonius SaaS Applications: SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow application discovery, Unmanaged browser extension detection, OAuth token identification..

Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.