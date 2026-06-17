NeuralTrust Observability: Tracing, analytics, and observability platform for LLM pipelines and GenAI apps. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include AI security posture overview across the organization, Real-time execution traces for security mechanism performance, Auditable logs of every LLM application request..

Trend Micro Secure AI Factory: End-to-end platform for secure enterprise AI deployment with compliance controls. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI scanner for pre-deployment security assessment, Real-time container security for AI workloads, Pre-hardened operating systems..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.