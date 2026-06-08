Jozu Hub + Agent Guard: On-prem security & governance platform for AI/ML models on Kubernetes. built by Jozu. Core capabilities include Automated multi-vector security scanning of model artifacts and dependencies, Cryptographic signing and SHA-based tamper-proof attestation of model packages, SBOM generation for AI supply chain security..

Trend Micro Secure AI Factory: End-to-end platform for secure enterprise AI deployment with compliance controls. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI scanner for pre-deployment security assessment, Real-time container security for AI workloads, Pre-hardened operating systems..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.