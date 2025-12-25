Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Red Access Red Access is a commercial security service edge tool by Red Access. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS traffic need Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway for its single-pass TLS inspection that doesn't tank performance while catching threats in web and cloud app layers simultaneously. The 65+ ML models for behavior analytics and User Confidence Index scoring mean you're enforcing policy based on actual user risk, not just rulebooks, and the 3,000+ data identifiers catch DLP violations competitors miss. Skip this if your organization primarily uses on-premises applications and traditional web filtering suffices; Netskope's value collapses when you're not running thick SaaS adoption or need the inspection speed for 50,000+ concurrent users.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing uncontrolled SaaS sprawl and browser-based threats will see immediate value in Red Access Red Access because it secures activity without forcing endpoint agents or extensions onto user devices. The agentless architecture covers web gateways, DLP, CASB, and GenAI monitoring across all browsers simultaneously, addressing the deployment friction that kills adoption at companies with BYOD or hybrid workforces. Skip this if your organization prioritizes deep endpoint visibility over web and cloud traffic control; Red Access focuses on the browser perimeter, not process-level detection.
Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP
Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud
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Common questions about comparing Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) vs Red Access Red Access for your security service edge needs.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..
Red Access Red Access: Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud. built by Red Access. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native architecture with no browser extensions or endpoint agents, Secure Web Gateway for all browsers and applications, Data Loss Prevention across file uploads, messaging, AI prompts, clipboard, and screenshots..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) differentiates with Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds. Red Access Red Access differentiates with Agentless cloud-native architecture with no browser extensions or endpoint agents, Secure Web Gateway for all browsers and applications, Data Loss Prevention across file uploads, messaging, AI prompts, clipboard, and screenshots.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is developed by Netskope. Red Access Red Access is developed by Red Access. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Red Access Red Access serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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