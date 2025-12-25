Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..

Red Access Red Access: Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud. built by Red Access. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native architecture with no browser extensions or endpoint agents, Secure Web Gateway for all browsers and applications, Data Loss Prevention across file uploads, messaging, AI prompts, clipboard, and screenshots..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.