Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Red Access Red Access is a commercial security service edge tool by Red Access. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing uncontrolled SaaS sprawl and browser-based threats will see immediate value in Red Access Red Access because it secures activity without forcing endpoint agents or extensions onto user devices. The agentless architecture covers web gateways, DLP, CASB, and GenAI monitoring across all browsers simultaneously, addressing the deployment friction that kills adoption at companies with BYOD or hybrid workforces. Skip this if your organization prioritizes deep endpoint visibility over web and cloud traffic control; Red Access focuses on the browser perimeter, not process-level detection.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Red Access Red Access for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Red Access Red Access: Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud. built by Red Access. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native architecture with no browser extensions or endpoint agents, Secure Web Gateway for all browsers and applications, Data Loss Prevention across file uploads, messaging, AI prompts, clipboard, and screenshots..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Red Access Red Access differentiates with Agentless cloud-native architecture with no browser extensions or endpoint agents, Secure Web Gateway for all browsers and applications, Data Loss Prevention across file uploads, messaging, AI prompts, clipboard, and screenshots.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Red Access Red Access is developed by Red Access. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Red Access Red Access serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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