Red Access Red Access

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing uncontrolled SaaS sprawl and browser-based threats will see immediate value in Red Access Red Access because it secures activity without forcing endpoint agents or extensions onto user devices. The agentless architecture covers web gateways, DLP, CASB, and GenAI monitoring across all browsers simultaneously, addressing the deployment friction that kills adoption at companies with BYOD or hybrid workforces. Skip this if your organization prioritizes deep endpoint visibility over web and cloud traffic control; Red Access focuses on the browser perimeter, not process-level detection.