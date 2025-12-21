Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.