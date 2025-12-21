Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS traffic need Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway for its single-pass TLS inspection that doesn't tank performance while catching threats in web and cloud app layers simultaneously. The 65+ ML models for behavior analytics and User Confidence Index scoring mean you're enforcing policy based on actual user risk, not just rulebooks, and the 3,000+ data identifiers catch DLP violations competitors miss. Skip this if your organization primarily uses on-premises applications and traditional web filtering suffices; Netskope's value collapses when you're not running thick SaaS adoption or need the inspection speed for 50,000+ concurrent users.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) differentiates with Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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