Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter: Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis..

TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.