Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Muscope Cybersecurity. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies struggling to map what's actually visible from the outside should start with Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter; it discovers assets across domains, IPs, mail and DNS servers, then ties dark web monitoring and leaked credential alerts to the same graph, which most attack surface tools skip. The weekly or daily refresh cycles and BGP analysis for DDoS resilience assessment cover ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 without the bloat of vulnerability management or remediation tracking. Pass on this if your team needs deep vulnerability scoring or if you're enterprise-only and require 24/7 dedicated support; Muscope's four-person operation means you're handling escalations internally.
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter: Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter differentiates with Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis. TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter is developed by Muscope Cybersecurity. TRaViS is developed by TRaViS ASM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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