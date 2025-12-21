Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Muscope Cybersecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies struggling to map what's actually visible from the outside should start with Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter; it discovers assets across domains, IPs, mail and DNS servers, then ties dark web monitoring and leaked credential alerts to the same graph, which most attack surface tools skip. The weekly or daily refresh cycles and BGP analysis for DDoS resilience assessment cover ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 without the bloat of vulnerability management or remediation tracking. Pass on this if your team needs deep vulnerability scoring or if you're enterprise-only and require 24/7 dedicated support; Muscope's four-person operation means you're handling escalations internally.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter: Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management differentiates with Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter differentiates with Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is developed by Akamai. Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter is developed by Muscope Cybersecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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