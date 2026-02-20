Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. TRaViS is developed by TRaViS ASM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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