Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Muscope Cybersecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies struggling to map what's actually visible from the outside should start with Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter; it discovers assets across domains, IPs, mail and DNS servers, then ties dark web monitoring and leaked credential alerts to the same graph, which most attack surface tools skip. The weekly or daily refresh cycles and BGP analysis for DDoS resilience assessment cover ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 without the bloat of vulnerability management or remediation tracking. Pass on this if your team needs deep vulnerability scoring or if you're enterprise-only and require 24/7 dedicated support; Muscope's four-person operation means you're handling escalations internally.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter: Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter differentiates with Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter is developed by Muscope Cybersecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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