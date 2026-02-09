Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.