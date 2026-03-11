AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.