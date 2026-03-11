AliasPath is a commercial ai spm tool by AliasPath. Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS is a commercial ai spm tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups moving sensitive data through generative AI workflows need AliasPath to avoid the false choice between using LLMs and protecting PII. The tool's data masking layer lets teams query models on real information without exposing it, addressing the PR.DS gap that most AI governance frameworks ignore. Skip this if your team isn't actually deploying LLMs on production data yet; the value collapses if you're still in pilot mode.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS
Enterprise security teams securing internal AI development and third-party agent deployments need Prisma AIRS because it catches prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard application security misses entirely. The platform covers the full AI lifecycle from model scanning through runtime protection, and its MCP threat detection addresses the emerging agent architecture risks most competitors ignore. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed custom AI agents or large language models in production; Prisma AIRS solves a problem you don't have yet, and the pricing reflects enterprise scope.
Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model.
Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing AliasPath vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS for your ai spm needs.
AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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