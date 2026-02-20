Messageware AttachView is a commercial email dlp tool by Messageware. MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by MX Layer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive email attachments in Exchange environments will get real value from AttachView's permission granularity; you can restrict open, save, copy, and print at the user, group, IP, and device level without forcing users into a separate portal. The on-premises CAS installation handles over 400 file formats without requiring local applications, reducing both support burden and data exfiltration surface. Skip this if you need cloud-first deployment or DLP that covers email body content and metadata alongside attachments; AttachView is purely attachment-focused.
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive customer or financial data need MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention for its pattern and keyword matching across headers, body text, and attachments in real time, catching leaks that rule-based gateways routinely miss. The tool covers both inbound and outbound scanning with customizable response actions like quarantine and secure messaging delivery, addressing the full PR.DS Data Security scope. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on third-party integrations or needs advanced user behavior analytics; MX Layer is narrowly focused on email content inspection, not anomaly detection across your broader email ecosystem.
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
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Common questions about comparing Messageware AttachView vs MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention for your email dlp needs.
Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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