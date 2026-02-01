Menlo Security Threat Prevention: Cloud-based browser isolation & threat prevention for zero-day attacks. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser isolation with hardened digital twin technology, HEAT Shield AI with Google Gemini integration for zero-day phishing detection, Adaptive Clientless Rendering for safe HTML delivery to endpoints..

Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation: Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.