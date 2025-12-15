Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and investigations teams conducting threat research or due diligence on untrusted domains need Authentic8 Silo for Research to isolate browser activity without touching their network or endpoints. The cloud-native architecture with centralized policy management and audit logging covers PR.IR and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get infrastructure resilience and data protection without standing up your own isolation infrastructure. Skip this if your team is primarily focused on endpoint detection and response; Silo is built for researchers who need anonymous web access with forensic records, not for blocking malware at the perimeter.
Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Prisma Access will see immediate ROI from Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation because native integration eliminates the deployment friction that kills most RBI programs. Its vector and pixel-based isolation rendering blocks zero-day web exploits without breaking dynamic applications, and the cloud-delivered model means no endpoint agents or infrastructure buildout. Skip this if you need RBI as a standalone tool divorced from your existing Palo Alto stack; the value proposition collapses when you're integrating across vendors.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo for Research vs Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..
Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation: Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo for Research differentiates with Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation differentiates with Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is developed by Authentic8. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo for Research and Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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