Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Absolute. Menlo Security Threat Prevention is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without a dedicated threat intelligence operation should pick Absolute Secure Web Gateway for its remote browser isolation model, which stops zero-day exploits before they reach endpoints rather than hoping detection catches them afterward. The five incremental protection levels let you tune policy granularity per user or group without overhauling your whole security stack, and NIST PR.DS coverage confirms data loss prevention is genuinely integrated, not bolted on. Skip this if you need network-wide lateral movement detection; Absolute prioritizes web-layer containment and DLP over post-compromise hunting.
Menlo Security Threat Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-volume phishing and zero-day threats will get the most from Menlo Security Threat Prevention because its browser isolation architecture eliminates the endpoint detection burden entirely, moving the attack surface to the cloud before malware ever reaches user devices. The HEAT Shield AI integration with Google Gemini specifically targets polymorphic phishing variants that signature-based filters routinely miss, and clientless deployment means you avoid the infrastructure sprawl that kills most isolation pilots. Skip this if your organization needs unified endpoint protection bundled with MDM or detection-response workflows; Menlo is isolation-first and doesn't compete on those adjacencies.
Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss
Cloud-based browser isolation & threat prevention for zero-day attacks
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Secure Web Gateway vs Menlo Security Threat Prevention for your remote browser isolation needs.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..
Menlo Security Threat Prevention: Cloud-based browser isolation & threat prevention for zero-day attacks. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser isolation with hardened digital twin technology, HEAT Shield AI with Google Gemini integration for zero-day phishing detection, Adaptive Clientless Rendering for safe HTML delivery to endpoints..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway differentiates with Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads. Menlo Security Threat Prevention differentiates with Cloud-based browser isolation with hardened digital twin technology, HEAT Shield AI with Google Gemini integration for zero-day phishing detection, Adaptive Clientless Rendering for safe HTML delivery to endpoints.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is developed by Absolute. Menlo Security Threat Prevention is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway and Menlo Security Threat Prevention serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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