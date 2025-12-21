Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..

Menlo Security Threat Prevention: Cloud-based browser isolation & threat prevention for zero-day attacks. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser isolation with hardened digital twin technology, HEAT Shield AI with Google Gemini integration for zero-day phishing detection, Adaptive Clientless Rendering for safe HTML delivery to endpoints..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.