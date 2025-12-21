Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Absolute. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without a dedicated threat intelligence operation should pick Absolute Secure Web Gateway for its remote browser isolation model, which stops zero-day exploits before they reach endpoints rather than hoping detection catches them afterward. The five incremental protection levels let you tune policy granularity per user or group without overhauling your whole security stack, and NIST PR.DS coverage confirms data loss prevention is genuinely integrated, not bolted on. Skip this if you need network-wide lateral movement detection; Absolute prioritizes web-layer containment and DLP over post-compromise hunting.
Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Prisma Access will see immediate ROI from Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation because native integration eliminates the deployment friction that kills most RBI programs. Its vector and pixel-based isolation rendering blocks zero-day web exploits without breaking dynamic applications, and the cloud-delivered model means no endpoint agents or infrastructure buildout. Skip this if you need RBI as a standalone tool divorced from your existing Palo Alto stack; the value proposition collapses when you're integrating across vendors.
Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss
Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Secure Web Gateway vs Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation for your remote browser isolation needs.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..
Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation: Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway differentiates with Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation differentiates with Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is developed by Absolute. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway integrates with Ericom, Absolute Insights for Network, Absolute Secure Access. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation integrates with Prisma Access, Prisma Access SWG. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway and Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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