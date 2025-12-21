Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..

Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation: Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.