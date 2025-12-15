Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

Menlo Security Threat Prevention: Cloud-based browser isolation & threat prevention for zero-day attacks. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser isolation with hardened digital twin technology, HEAT Shield AI with Google Gemini integration for zero-day phishing detection, Adaptive Clientless Rendering for safe HTML delivery to endpoints..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.