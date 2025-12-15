Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Menlo Security Threat Prevention is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and investigations teams conducting threat research or due diligence on untrusted domains need Authentic8 Silo for Research to isolate browser activity without touching their network or endpoints. The cloud-native architecture with centralized policy management and audit logging covers PR.IR and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get infrastructure resilience and data protection without standing up your own isolation infrastructure. Skip this if your team is primarily focused on endpoint detection and response; Silo is built for researchers who need anonymous web access with forensic records, not for blocking malware at the perimeter.
Menlo Security Threat Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-volume phishing and zero-day threats will get the most from Menlo Security Threat Prevention because its browser isolation architecture eliminates the endpoint detection burden entirely, moving the attack surface to the cloud before malware ever reaches user devices. The HEAT Shield AI integration with Google Gemini specifically targets polymorphic phishing variants that signature-based filters routinely miss, and clientless deployment means you avoid the infrastructure sprawl that kills most isolation pilots. Skip this if your organization needs unified endpoint protection bundled with MDM or detection-response workflows; Menlo is isolation-first and doesn't compete on those adjacencies.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Cloud-based browser isolation & threat prevention for zero-day attacks
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo for Research vs Menlo Security Threat Prevention for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..
Menlo Security Threat Prevention: Cloud-based browser isolation & threat prevention for zero-day attacks. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser isolation with hardened digital twin technology, HEAT Shield AI with Google Gemini integration for zero-day phishing detection, Adaptive Clientless Rendering for safe HTML delivery to endpoints..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo for Research differentiates with Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access. Menlo Security Threat Prevention differentiates with Cloud-based browser isolation with hardened digital twin technology, HEAT Shield AI with Google Gemini integration for zero-day phishing detection, Adaptive Clientless Rendering for safe HTML delivery to endpoints.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is developed by Authentic8. Menlo Security Threat Prevention is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo for Research and Menlo Security Threat Prevention serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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